With Voting Underway, Maine Republicans Ask Court Not To Allow Ranked-Choice Voting

The Maine Supreme Court is being asked to suspend its earlier decision allowing ranked-choice voting to be used in the state's fall presidential election until the U.S. Supreme Court can review the case.

The legal issue being raised by Republicans is whether Maine’s law on circulating petitions is constitutional; but the practical impact of any court ordered stay would be to block the use of ranked-choice voting in Maine this November.

Appearing before the Maine law court, Assistant State Attorney General Phyllis Gardner argued that thousands of votes have already been cast via absentee ballot and by overseas voters using the ranked-choice ballots sent to them by the state.

“This isn’t about the Secretary of State," Gardner said. "It’s really about the voters, and you cannot mitigate the harm to voters who could be disenfranchised because they have voted by the ranked-choice method and that method is changed.”

Gardner says it would be impossible to contact those voters and provide them with new ballots should the law court suspend its earlier decision.

President Trump’s attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, acknowledged the potential problems, but argued that allowing the decision to stand would disenfranchise petitioners.

Even if the state supreme court rejects Strawbridge’s request, the U.S. Supreme Court could order the law suspended if it decides to consider the appeal.