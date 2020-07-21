Watch: Maine To Complete Ranked-Choice Runoff In Republican 2nd District Race

The Maine secretary of state’s office expects to finish up the ranked-choice voting tally Tuesday in the Republican 2nd District Congressional primary.

The winner will face off against Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden. The Maryland-based nonprofit FairVote projects that Dale Crafts will defeat Adrienne Bennett 58-42 percent after third-place finisher Eric Brakey’s votes are redistributed to the other two candidates.

Both Bennett and Brakey conceded the election to Crafts, but Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says concession has no legal standing under the ranked-choice voting law. He calls it a courtesy.