The Youth Vote: Voting Trends & Attitudes Among Young People and Impacts on the 2020 Election

A recent Harvard survey found that 68 percent of young people say they will "definitely be voting" in 2020—a notable increase over past years.
We discuss trends in youth voting, including what obstacles they face, their attitudes, and what is being done in Maine to increase participation in democracy among the younger generation.
Richard Fry, senior researcher, Pew Research Center
Meg McCormick, founding director, Maine Students Vote
Lutie Brown (call-in), junior at Colby College; coordinator of Colby Votes, a nonpartisan student-led civic action group
Theo de Quillacq (call-in), senior at Bowdoin, involved with the Bowdoin College Republicans
Gail Johnson (call-in), program coordinator, League of Women Voters of Maine & Maine Citizens for Clean Elections
