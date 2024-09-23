© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: COA Summer Institute: Jill Lepore and Cornell William Brooks

Published September 23, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT

Monday, September 23, 2024

This week, Speaking In Maine brings us to the 2024 COA Summer Institute at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Today we feature American historian and journalist Jill Lepore in conversation with Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NAACP and director of a social justice collaborative at the Harvard Kennedy School. They will discuss “Making Amends: The Past and Future of American Constitutionalism.” This conversation was recorded for broadcast on July 29, 2024.

Click HERE for more information on Speaking in Maine

