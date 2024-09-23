Speaking in Maine: COA Summer Institute: Jill Lepore and Cornell William Brooks

This week, Speaking In Maine brings us to the 2024 COA Summer Institute at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Today we feature American historian and journalist Jill Lepore in conversation with Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NAACP and director of a social justice collaborative at the Harvard Kennedy School. They will discuss “Making Amends: The Past and Future of American Constitutionalism.” This conversation was recorded for broadcast on July 29, 2024.

