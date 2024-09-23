© 2024 Maine Public

Speaking in Maine: COA Summer Institute: Tim Alberta and R. Marie Griffith

Published September 23, 2024 at 9:17 AM EDT

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

In today’s edition of Speaking In Maine, we return to the 2024 COA Summer Institute at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Today we feature Tim Alberta, author and writer for The Atlantic magazine, in conversation with COA Trustee R. Marie Griffith, professor in the humanities at Washington University in St. Louis. Their topic: The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory. This conversation was recorded for broadcast on July 30, 2024.

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine

