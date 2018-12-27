© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Murals in Maine: What Role Do These Public Art Pieces Play? (Rebroadcast)

Published December 27, 2018 at 8:16 AM EST
Dowtown Lewiston
Dowtown Lewiston
The Lebanese Heritage Mural in Waterville, Me
The Lebanese Heritage Mural in Waterville, Me
Dahlov Ipcar's Signature Horses Mural at Kingfield Elementary
Dahlov Ipcar's Signature Horses Mural at Kingfield Elementary
A Mural Dedicated to Farmers from Fort Kent, Maine Artist: Caleb Ward
A Mural Dedicated to Farmers from Fort Kent, Maine Artist: Caleb Ward
The Waldo County Children's Mural Project in Belfast was made by local students who worked one-on-one with professional artists to realize their concepts
The Waldo County Children's Mural Project in Belfast was made by local students who worked one-on-one with professional artists to realize their concepts
On the side of Elements coffee shop on Main St. in Biddeford
On the side of Elements coffee shop on Main St. in Biddeford
A mural on Pleasant St in Brunswick
A mural on Pleasant St in Brunswick
Some of the utility poles painted by Natasha Mayers in Whitefield, Maine.
Some of the utility poles painted by Natasha Mayers in Whitefield, Maine.
Murals in Fort Kent
Murals in Fort Kent
Credit Peter Precourt
From Portland to Rockland to Augusta, new murals have been popping up over the past few years on buildings and walls in public places. Some are the work of individual artists, others are community projects with lots of participants. Some promote social justice issues, others are just fun. We’ll look at the history and significance of murals, including the controversial mural moved from Maine’s Department of Labor in 2013. Also, we are encouraging listeners to email us photos of murals. So, if there’s one near your house, or if you encounter one while you are out and about, snap a photo of it and send it to talk@mainepublic.org

Guests

More Submitted Murals

"This mural is at the United Maine Farmers Market in Belfast." submitted on Facebook by Claire Collinson Maxim
"Main Street, Westbrook artist Mike Rich a project of Westbrook Arts & Culture" submitted on Facebook by Caren-Marie Michel

"My favorite mural was created by the King Middle School Environmental Awareness Club!" submitted on Twitter by Gus Goodwin

"Mural I just completed in Marijampole, Lithuania, for Malonny 5." submitted on Facebook by Jeff Woodbury

"Mural by Chris Denison which existed on the wall of 80 Exchange Street 1985-2018" submitted on Facebook by Stev Parker

"Traveling Chalkboard bus currently in Brunswick; temporary art till it rains." submitted on Facebook by Swiss Ti

"Traveling Chalkboard bus currently in Brunswick; temporary art till it rains." submitted on Facebook by Swiss Ti

