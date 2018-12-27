Murals in Maine: What Role Do These Public Art Pieces Play? (Rebroadcast)

Credit Peter Precourt /

From Portland to Rockland to Augusta, new murals have been popping up over the past few years on buildings and walls in public places. Some are the work of individual artists, others are community projects with lots of participants. Some promote social justice issues, others are just fun. We’ll look at the history and significance of murals, including the controversial mural moved from Maine’s Department of Labor in 2013. Also, we are encouraging listeners to email us photos of murals. So, if there’s one near your house, or if you encounter one while you are out and about, snap a photo of it and send it to talk@mainepublic.org

"This mural is at the United Maine Farmers Market in Belfast." submitted on Facebook by Claire Collinson Maxim

"Main Street, Westbrook artist Mike Rich a project of Westbrook Arts & Culture" submitted on Facebook by Caren-Marie Michel

"My favorite mural was created by the King Middle School Environmental Awareness Club!" submitted on Twitter by Gus Goodwin

"Mural I just completed in Marijampole, Lithuania, for Malonny 5." submitted on Facebook by Jeff Woodbury

"Mural by Chris Denison which existed on the wall of 80 Exchange Street 1985-2018" submitted on Facebook by Stev Parker

"Traveling Chalkboard bus currently in Brunswick; temporary art till it rains." submitted on Facebook by Swiss Ti