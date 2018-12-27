Murals in Maine: What Role Do These Public Art Pieces Play? (Rebroadcast)
Dowtown Lewiston
The Lebanese Heritage Mural in Waterville, Me
Dahlov Ipcar's Signature Horses Mural at Kingfield Elementary
A Mural Dedicated to Farmers from Fort Kent, Maine Artist: Caleb Ward
The Waldo County Children's Mural Project in Belfast was made by local students who worked one-on-one with professional artists to realize their concepts
On the side of Elements coffee shop on Main St. in Biddeford
A mural on Pleasant St in Brunswick
Some of the utility poles painted by Natasha Mayers in Whitefield, Maine.
Murals in Fort Kent
From Portland to Rockland to Augusta, new murals have been popping up over the past few years on buildings and walls in public places. Some are the work of individual artists, others are community projects with lots of participants. Some promote social justice issues, others are just fun. We’ll look at the history and significance of murals, including the controversial mural moved from Maine’s Department of Labor in 2013. Also, we are encouraging listeners to email us photos of murals. So, if there’s one near your house, or if you encounter one while you are out and about, snap a photo of it and send it to talk@mainepublic.org
Guests
- Donna McNeil, executive director of the Beauregard-Ellis Foundation and former chair of the Maine Arts Commission
- Peter Precourt, associate professor of art, University of Maine Augusta
- Tessa Greene O’Brien, artist and co-founder of the Portland Mural Initiative
More Submitted Murals