Maine Calling

Maine Vernacular: How Mainers' Accent & Lingo Are Part of the State's Cultural Identity

Published July 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
We analyze how Mainers talk—including the distinctive local accent, the varying dialects throughout the region, and the words and sayings that are commonly used here.
This show is part of our ongoing series of programs about the use of language today.

Panelists:
Tim Sample, Maine humorist
Dana McDaniel, professor of linguistics; chair, Department of Linguistics; College of Science, Technology, and Health at the University of Southern Maine

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
