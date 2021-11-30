Analysis of the top news stories in Maine during the month of November
Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in November. Some of the topics we’ll discuss include the November election results, what’s next for the CMP transmission line, the battle over whale protection and lobster fishing, and more.
Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram
VIP Callers:
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer
Bob Berta, owner & publisher, County Wide Newspaper