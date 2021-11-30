Analysis of the top news stories in Maine during the month of November

Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in November. Some of the topics we’ll discuss include the November election results, what’s next for the CMP transmission line, the battle over whale protection and lobster fishing, and more.

Panelists:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Callers:

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer

Bob Berta, owner & publisher, County Wide Newspaper