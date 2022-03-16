What is being done to support hemp farming in Maine, as the industry struggles with restrictions and lower-than-expected demand

A few years ago, interest in hemp farming surged—mostly driven by its use in CBD products, which had become wildly popular. Now, Maine hemp farmers are struggling or have dropped out altogether due to oversupply and strict regulations. We'll find out how proposed changes to hemp restrictions might impact the industry, and how some hemp farmers are finding creative ways to succeed.

This show is tied the March 17th Maine Public Film Series airing of the documentary "Women of the Earth, Hemp Sisters."

Panelists:

Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Ben Edwards, founder & managing partner, Schoppee Farm in Machias

John Jamison, professor, soil & water quality, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:

Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative, Maine's 1st Congressional District

John Black, founder & CEO, Rocky Hill Garden Supply; New England Hemp Institute 11:20