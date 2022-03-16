© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

What is being done to support hemp farming in Maine, as the industry struggles with restrictions and lower-than-expected demand

Published March 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
A few years ago, interest in hemp farming surged—mostly driven by its use in CBD products, which had become wildly popular. Now, Maine hemp farmers are struggling or have dropped out altogether due to oversupply and strict regulations. We'll find out how proposed changes to hemp restrictions might impact the industry, and how some hemp farmers are finding creative ways to succeed.

This show is tied the March 17th Maine Public Film Series airing of the documentary "Women of the Earth, Hemp Sisters."   
Panelists:

Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Ben Edwards, founder & managing partner, Schoppee Farm in Machias

John Jamison, professor, soil & water quality, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:

Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative, Maine's 1st Congressional District

John Black, founder & CEO, Rocky Hill Garden Supply; New England Hemp Institute 11:20

Maine Calling
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
