© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The latest in Maine election politics & interview with Republican candidate for U.S. Congress

Published June 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
YourVote2022 Liz Caruso-01866.jpeg
Rebecca Conley / Maine Public
/

This is a special Your Vote 2022 two-part election program.

Segment 1: We talk with Maine Public's political reporters about the upcoming primary election and what to expect in November.
Segment 2: An interview with candidate Liz Caruso of Caratunk, who is vying to be on the Republican ticket in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race. Her opponent in the June primary election, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Orrington, has chosen not to participate in today's interview. The two GOP candidates are running to challenge Democratic Congressman Jared Golden in November's election.

Panelists:
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent & State House bureau chief
Liz Caruso, Republican from Caratunk; candidate in Maine's 2nd Congressional District primary election; local elected official, small business owner, former executive director of the local chamber of commerce, registered whitewater guide

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith