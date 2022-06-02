The latest in Maine election politics & interview with Republican candidate for U.S. Congress

This is a special Your Vote 2022 two-part election program.

Segment 1: We talk with Maine Public's political reporters about the upcoming primary election and what to expect in November.

Segment 2: An interview with candidate Liz Caruso of Caratunk, who is vying to be on the Republican ticket in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race. Her opponent in the June primary election, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Orrington, has chosen not to participate in today's interview. The two GOP candidates are running to challenge Democratic Congressman Jared Golden in November's election.

Panelists:

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent & State House bureau chief

Liz Caruso, Republican from Caratunk; candidate in Maine's 2nd Congressional District primary election; local elected official, small business owner, former executive director of the local chamber of commerce, registered whitewater guide