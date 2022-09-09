The people, events and livelihoods that make up Maine's rich maritime history

Our panel discusses how Maine's history is intertwined with its nautical past, and how the waters in and around the state have shaped our economy, culture and people. This show is tied to the September 8th broadcast of the film In Our Wake, on Maine Public Television.

Panelists:

Cipperly A. Good, Richard Saltonstall Jr. Curator of Maritime History, Penobscot Marine Museum

James Nelson, award-winning author of historical maritime fiction and nonfiction

Lincoln Paine, chair, Maine Maritime Museum; author, An Illustrated History of Maritime Maine, and The Sea and Civilization: A Maritime History of the World

VIP Callers:

Fred Hill, author of Ships, Swindlers and Scalded Hogs; The Rise and Fall of the Crooker Shipyard in Bath, Maine: The Life of Kings; The Baltimore Sun and the Golden Age of the American Newspaper: A Flick of Sunshine; The Shipwrecked, Marooned, Maritime Adventures and Tragic Fate of an American Original, and, Beyond the Tides; The Classic Tales of Richard Matthews Hallet

