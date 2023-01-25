The dark sky movement in Maine & why light pollution is harmful

Maine is known for preserving areas to view the night sky, unfettered by light pollution. We’ll learn about the dark skies movement in Maine, what progress they’ve made, and where to go for protected views of the night sky. We’ll also hear about a film about dark skies that airs on Maine Public Television this month.

Panelists:

Nancy Hathaway, founder/president, Dark Sky Maine; Center for Studying Mindfulness

John Meader, director, Northern Stars Planetarium and Educational Services; vice president/secretary Dark Sky Maine; photographer

Rondi Stearns, VP of marketing & communications, Appalachian Mountain Club

VIP Caller:

Tara Roberts Zabriskie, filmmaker; director, Defending the Dark

Defending the Dark airs on Maine Public Television on Jan 26 and Jan 28.

