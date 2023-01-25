© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

The dark sky movement in Maine & why light pollution is harmful

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine is known for preserving areas to view the night sky, unfettered by light pollution. We’ll learn about the dark skies movement in Maine, what progress they’ve made, and where to go for protected views of the night sky. We’ll also hear about a film about dark skies that airs on Maine Public Television this month.

Panelists:
Nancy Hathaway, founder/president, Dark Sky Maine; Center for Studying Mindfulness
John Meader, director, Northern Stars Planetarium and Educational Services; vice president/secretary Dark Sky Maine; photographer
Rondi Stearns, VP of marketing & communications, Appalachian Mountain Club

VIP Caller:
Tara Roberts Zabriskie, filmmaker; director, Defending the Dark

Defending the Dark airs on Maine Public Television on Jan 26 and Jan 28.

