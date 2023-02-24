Political Pulse team and Month in Review editors discuss the latest news in Maine
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team join us to share insights and updates on the latest news from inside the State House. We’ll also be joined by Maine news editors for an update on issues and stories from around the state.
Panelists:
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel
Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News