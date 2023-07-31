© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Maine Blueberries

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two hands holding wild blueberries
www.canva.com

We'll learn about Maine's iconic wild blueberries -- how they grow and what role they play in the state's economy. We'll talk with growers about how the season is going, the impacts of climate change -- and what's on tap for Wild Blueberry Weekend.

Panelists:

Lily Calderwood, wild blueberry specialist, Assistant Professor of Horticulture, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Eric Venturini, Executive Director, Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine

Ashley Fields, co-owner, Fields Fields organic blueberry farm in Dresden

VIP Callers:

Bruce Hall, Director of Agroecology, Wyman’s

Melissa Kelly, Executive Chef, proprietor, Primo restaurant in Rockland

Resources:

Wild Blueberry Weekend - Wild Blueberries

Home - Cooperative Extension: Maine Wild Blueberries - University of Maine Cooperative Extension (umaine.edu)

The nutritional power of blueberries - Mayo Clinic Health System

Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine - Cooperative Extension: Maine Wild Blueberries - University of Maine Cooperative Extension (umaine.edu)

Wild Blueberries—The Maine Event | National Institute of Food and Agriculture (usda.gov)

What makes Maine's state fruit unique, and how the wild blueberry industry is doing | Maine Public

New study reveals Down East wild blueberry fields warming faster than Maine as a whole - UMaine News - University of Maine

In the face of climate change, Maine's wild blueberry growers see a bit of hope | Maine Public

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
