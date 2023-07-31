Maine Blueberries
We'll learn about Maine's iconic wild blueberries -- how they grow and what role they play in the state's economy. We'll talk with growers about how the season is going, the impacts of climate change -- and what's on tap for Wild Blueberry Weekend.
Panelists:
Lily Calderwood, wild blueberry specialist, Assistant Professor of Horticulture, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Eric Venturini, Executive Director, Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine
Ashley Fields, co-owner, Fields Fields organic blueberry farm in Dresden
VIP Callers:
Bruce Hall, Director of Agroecology, Wyman’s
Melissa Kelly, Executive Chef, proprietor, Primo restaurant in Rockland
Resources:
Wild Blueberry Weekend - Wild Blueberries
Home - Cooperative Extension: Maine Wild Blueberries - University of Maine Cooperative Extension (umaine.edu)
The nutritional power of blueberries - Mayo Clinic Health System
Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine - Cooperative Extension: Maine Wild Blueberries - University of Maine Cooperative Extension (umaine.edu)
Wild Blueberries—The Maine Event | National Institute of Food and Agriculture (usda.gov)
What makes Maine's state fruit unique, and how the wild blueberry industry is doing | Maine Public
New study reveals Down East wild blueberry fields warming faster than Maine as a whole - UMaine News - University of Maine
In the face of climate change, Maine's wild blueberry growers see a bit of hope | Maine Public