Maine Blueberries

We'll learn about Maine's iconic wild blueberries -- how they grow and what role they play in the state's economy. We'll talk with growers about how the season is going, the impacts of climate change -- and what's on tap for Wild Blueberry Weekend.

Panelists:

Lily Calderwood, wild blueberry specialist, Assistant Professor of Horticulture, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Eric Venturini, Executive Director, Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine

Ashley Fields, co-owner, Fields Fields organic blueberry farm in Dresden

VIP Callers:

Bruce Hall, Director of Agroecology, Wyman’s

Melissa Kelly, Executive Chef, proprietor, Primo restaurant in Rockland

Resources:

