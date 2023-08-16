Addiction comes in many forms. We often think of substance use and physical dependency on drugs or alcohol. But other behavioral addictions range from gambling to food to shopping. We discuss the nature of addiction, the reasons people become addicted, what the signs are, and how to manage or treat them. We’ll also learn about resources in Maine that offer support for those dealing with addiction.

Panelists:

Michael Morse, Behavioral Health Technician, Maine Behavioral Healthcare

Michael Burman, Professor of Psychology; Academic Director, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of New England

Jamie Baburek, director, Extended Care Services, Milestone Recovery, Old Orchard Beach

VIP Caller:

Rebecca Fournier, Residential Treatment Facility Manager, Aroostook Mental Health Center, Presque Isle

