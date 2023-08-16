© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

The nature of addiction

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published August 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Illustration of neural network with a black background
Addiction comes in many forms. We often think of substance use and physical dependency on drugs or alcohol. But other behavioral addictions range from gambling to food to shopping. We discuss the nature of addiction, the reasons people become addicted, what the signs are, and how to manage or treat them. We’ll also learn about resources in Maine that offer support for those dealing with addiction.

Panelists:

Michael Morse, Behavioral Health Technician, Maine Behavioral Healthcare

Michael Burman, Professor of Psychology; Academic Director, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of New England

Jamie Baburek, director, Extended Care Services, Milestone Recovery, Old Orchard Beach

VIP Caller:

Rebecca Fournier, Residential Treatment Facility Manager, Aroostook Mental Health Center, Presque Isle

Resources:

Drugs, Brains, and Behavior: The Science of Addiction: Drugs and the Brain | NIDA (nih.gov)

Why People Sacrifice Happiness for Addiction - The Atlantic

The Sugar-Addiction Taboo - The Atlantic

How gambling affects the brain and who is most vulnerable to addiction (apa.org)

Stimulant Drugs: Use and Addiction to Stimulants Is the Other Drug Crisis In Maine; What is Being Done About To Curb It | Maine Public

The pandemic has hit addiction recovery hard. - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Substance Use Disorder Services | Department of Health and Human Services (maine.gov)

Maine Addiction Treatment Centers - Addiction Treatment Centers and Rehab Maine - Addiction Treatment Programs Maine (psychologytoday.com)

