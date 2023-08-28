A look at who is moving to Maine, and why we call them "from away"

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Feb 27, 2023); no calls will be taken.

We discuss how more and more people have been moving to Maine from elsewhere—other states, even other countries. Some came during the pandemic to work remotely, others simply were drawn to the Maine lifestyle. We talk about who is moving to Maine and why. And we analyze the use of the term “from away”—why Mainers say it and what it implies.

Panelists:

April Strickland, visiting assistant professor of anthropology, Bates College

Carmen McPhail, president, Maine Association of Realtors; associate broker, United Country Lifestyle Properties of Maine; born and raised in Presque Isle

VIP callers:

Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist

Jon Stein, moved to Ellsworth 8 years ago; owner, Fogtown Brewing Co.; Ellsworth City Councilor

Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine

Inza Outtarra, state refugee coordinator, Office of Maine Refugee Services, Catholic Charities Maine

Resources:

People Are Moving to Maine in Record Numbers; Renters and Buyers Are Struggling – NECN

Moving to Maine: Influx Of People From Other States Settling in Maine During the Pandemic | Maine Public

More in-migration led to population growth in nearly every Maine county in 2021 | Maine Public