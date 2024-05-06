© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Monica Wood

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published May 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover of How To Read a Book; Monica Wood headshot
Maine Public

Author and playwright Monica Wood discusses her new novel How to Read a Book, which tells the story of intertwined lives in Maine, as well as the power of books to change us. She’ll talk about the role that Maine has played in much of her work, and what she is working on next.

Panelist:
Monica Wood, is anovelist, memoirist, and playwright; the 2024 recipient of the Sara Josepha Hale award for excellence in New England literary arts; the 2019 recipient of the Maine Humanities Council Carlson Prize for contributions to the public humanities; and the 2016 recipient of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award for contributions to the literary arts; her books include One in a Million Boy, When We Were the Kennedys, Any Bitter Thing, and Ernie’s Ark; her recent play is called “Saint Dad.”

