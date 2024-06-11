© 2024 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The Benefits of Walking

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Closeup on back of feet of someone's white sneakers walkingi on a boardwalk
Maine Public

Sure, many people hike or run, but walking tops those activities in popularity — 90% of American adults say they walk for leisure or pleasure. We’ll learn about the benefits of walking, such as: improving physical and mental health; exploring new places; and connecting with others. And we’ll discuss new thinking on the 10,000-step a day goal. Where are some good places to go for a walk in Maine? And what does “volkswalking” mean?

Panelists:
Rebecca Goldfine, writer; created Maine By Foot, a guide to Maine trails and places to walk
Dr. Peter Amann, obesity medicine and family medicine provider, MaineHealth
Denise Macaronas, spokesperson, Southern Maine Volkssport Association

VIP Callers:
Luke Bartlett, athletic trainer, Northern Light Sports Health
Jennifer Crittenden, associate director, University of Maine Center on Aging

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
