This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Sept 30, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Maine comedic legend Tim Sample—known for his Maine accent and insights—recently announced his retirement from doing stand-up comedy. He joins us to discuss what’s funny and why, reflect on his career, and share what’s next for him.

Panelist:

Tim Sample, Maine humorist whose New England style of humor has gained him a national following. In addition to TV, radio and a dozen popular albums, Tim spent 11 years as a regular correspondent for CBS News Sunday Morning. He has written and/or illustrated more than a dozen books.

