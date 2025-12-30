Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Snowmobiling

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Two snowmobilers riding downhill on a groomed trail between snow-covered trees
Maine Snowmobiling Association

Snowmobiling is not just a popular way to enjoy winter in Maine, it contributes more than $500 million to Maine’s economy each year and is a major tourist draw. This year’s wintry weather has kicked off a busy snowmobiling season. We’ll learn what goes into this popular form of outdoor recreation, and where the best snowmobiling is in Maine.
 
Panelists:
Mark Chinnock, president, Maine Snowmobile Association
Matt Steadman, vice president, Maine Snowmobile Association
Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Tourism

Maine Calling
