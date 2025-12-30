Snowmobiling is not just a popular way to enjoy winter in Maine, it contributes more than $500 million to Maine’s economy each year and is a major tourist draw. This year’s wintry weather has kicked off a busy snowmobiling season. We’ll learn what goes into this popular form of outdoor recreation, and where the best snowmobiling is in Maine.



Panelists:

Mark Chinnock, president, Maine Snowmobile Association

Matt Steadman, vice president, Maine Snowmobile Association

Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Tourism