This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 19, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Do you know what the most popular baby names are in Maine? They differ somewhat from the rest of the country. We’ll learn about trends in baby naming, which names have Maine connections (think of a certain basketball phenom), why old-fashioned names cycle back—and what goes into the process of choosing a name. This show is part of our series “Name Calling on Maine Calling: Stories of Maine Names.”



Panelists:

Sophie Kihm, editor-in-chief, Nameberry



VIP Callers:

Kim Haggan, state registrar, Data, Research and Vital Statistics Office, Maine CDC

Samantha Giglio, nurse manager for labor and delivery, Maine Medical Center in Portland

