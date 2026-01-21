Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Business and Economy
Maine Calling

Personal Finance Advice

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Michelle Singletary wearing pink blazer and glasses with hand up gesturing
Maine Public

With high prices and an uncertain economic outlook, people are looking to cut costs. Syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to offer advice on saving, investing, and managing money. She'll weigh in on credit card interest rates, buying used vs. new cars, and expensive streaming services.
 
Panelist:
Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post; author of four personal finance books, including What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide

Maine Calling
