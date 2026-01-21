Personal Finance Advice

With high prices and an uncertain economic outlook, people are looking to cut costs. Syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to offer advice on saving, investing, and managing money. She’ll weigh in on credit card interest rates, buying used vs. new cars, and expensive streaming services.



Panelist:

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post; author of four personal finance books, including What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide