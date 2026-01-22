Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Ages & Demographics in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Montage of people at different ages and stages in life
Maine Public

Our new yearlong series, “Life Passages” will focus on the different phases of life, from youth to old age, and the joys and challenges that define these stages. To kick off the series, we learn about Maine’s population in terms of different age groups, and the generational differences and patterns among those who live here.
 
Panelists:
Megan Bailey, senior economic analyst, Maine Office of the State Economist
Jennifer Crittenden, associate director for research, University of Maine Center on Aging; associate professor of social work
Nate Henry, steering committee chair, Realize Maine Network; president, PROPEL Portland; portfolio manager, Kennebec Savings Bank

Tags
Maine Calling Maine Calling Aging Series
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han