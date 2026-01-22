Ages & Demographics in Maine

Our new yearlong series, “Life Passages” will focus on the different phases of life, from youth to old age, and the joys and challenges that define these stages. To kick off the series, we learn about Maine’s population in terms of different age groups, and the generational differences and patterns among those who live here.



Panelists:

Megan Bailey, senior economic analyst, Maine Office of the State Economist

Jennifer Crittenden, associate director for research, University of Maine Center on Aging; associate professor of social work

Nate Henry, steering committee chair, Realize Maine Network; president, PROPEL Portland; portfolio manager, Kennebec Savings Bank