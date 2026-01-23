Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Sports
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Winter Olympics

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Frank Del Duca is a champion bodsled driver from Bethel. He competed in the 2022 Olympics, and is now getting ready to represent the U.S. in Milan next month. We learn about his life, his sport and what it's like to compete. And we hear from veteran sports journalist Christine Brennan about covering the Winter Olympics over the decades, and what she's watching for in 2026.

Panelists:
Frank Del Duca, bobsled driver for the 2026 U.S. Olympic team; competed in the 2022 Olympics; attended University of Maine and is from Bethel
Christine Brennan, sports columnist for USA Today; commentator on ABC News, CNN, PBS NewsHour and NPR; New York Times best-selling author

Maine Calling
