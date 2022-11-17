'You Shook Me All Night Long'

Originally from Aroostook County, Shonna Milliken Humphrey is a Hallowell-based writer whose essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Salon, and Down East magazine. Her first novel, Show Me Good Land (Down East Books) tackles the complexities of rural poverty, and her second book, Dirt Roads and Diner Pie (Central Recovery Press) chronicles a month-long road trip with her musician husband as they navigate the repercussions of institutionalized child sex abuse. She is currently writing a book about gin as part of Bloomsbury’s Object Lessons series (Publication forthcoming). Her most recent project is The Afterlife of Kenzaburo Tsuruda (She Writes Press) written by her friend Elisabeth Wilkins Lombardo and published posthumously. Shonna helped lead the effort to find this beautiful book an audience. Learn more at elisabethwilkins.com.

Shonna (along with Beth's other 59 best friends) misses Beth very much.

Originally published in June 2019.