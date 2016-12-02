© 2021 Maine Public
Poems from Here with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum

Maine

Published December 2, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST

Today’s poem is Worry Bone by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc. Gibson’s first book of poems was Death of a Ventriloquist. He’s Portland’s poet laureate and edits the Deep Water poetry series that appears in the Maine Sunday Telegram.

He writes “…this is one of the poems that came out of a dream as the poem describes. It's not so much about the content of the dream, which I forgot as soon as I woke up, but the feeling that the dream left me with. It's a feeling I carried with me to the writing table and that, hopefully, is embedded in the poem.  

