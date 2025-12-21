Jim
Today's poem is Jim by Dania Bowie. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.
Jim
James grew up in the mouth of the Kennebec
He lost his soul at 17 to a nice
Yard paycheck; he worked until his 60s and in the bathroom mirror
The boy who played at Popham
All but disappeared. If you asked any of his three kids
James or Pete or Jill
He was old before his 40s
And more than paid the bills
But that's all they could say
When they lowered him
To the ground. At 66 when he finally stopped,
The stillness made him drown.
James grew up in the mouth of the Kennebec
And it's all he's got to show.
Didn't play piano or run anymore
Just listened to the radio and watched TV
Drank his pain, hoping it would make the hurt sleepy
Maybe it's on the nose
But Jim never learned the truth
The weapons that he worked on
Empties of 40 proof
And no one will ever say it
Cause he wasn't a bad guy
But the yard that made this town
Is where young men go to die.