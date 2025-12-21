Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here logo on a white background. The words Poems From is in dark blue and the word Here is in forest green. A drawing of a calligraphy pen nib is on the right of the words in forest green. The words Maine Public are below in dark blue.
Poems from Here

Jim

Published December 21, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is Jim by Dania Bowie. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Jim

James grew up in the mouth of the Kennebec
He lost his soul at 17 to a nice

Yard paycheck; he worked until his 60s and in the bathroom mirror
The boy who played at Popham

All but disappeared. If you asked any of his three kids
James or Pete or Jill
He was old before his 40s
And more than paid the bills
But that's all they could say
When they lowered him

To the ground. At 66 when he finally stopped,
The stillness made him drown.

James grew up in the mouth of the Kennebec
And it's all he's got to show.
Didn't play piano or run anymore
Just listened to the radio and watched TV
Drank his pain, hoping it would make the hurt sleepy

Maybe it's on the nose
But Jim never learned the truth
The weapons that he worked on
Empties of 40 proof
And no one will ever say it
Cause he wasn't a bad guy
But the yard that made this town
Is where young men go to die.

Poems from Here