Today's poem is Jim by Dania Bowie. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Jim

James grew up in the mouth of the Kennebec

He lost his soul at 17 to a nice

Yard paycheck; he worked until his 60s and in the bathroom mirror

The boy who played at Popham

All but disappeared. If you asked any of his three kids

James or Pete or Jill

He was old before his 40s

And more than paid the bills

But that's all they could say

When they lowered him

To the ground. At 66 when he finally stopped,

The stillness made him drown.

James grew up in the mouth of the Kennebec

And it's all he's got to show.

Didn't play piano or run anymore

Just listened to the radio and watched TV

Drank his pain, hoping it would make the hurt sleepy

Maybe it's on the nose

But Jim never learned the truth

The weapons that he worked on

Empties of 40 proof

And no one will ever say it

Cause he wasn't a bad guy

But the yard that made this town

Is where young men go to die.