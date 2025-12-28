Today's poem is What will you do? by Caroline Chong. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

What will you do?

Posed to me, a child

who knows not in the sense

which they inquire

Birds thrown from nests

They get to find their wings

They get to freely explore

Learning and living on their own

As children are asked

What will you do?

Plummeting into broken systems

Head first into the abyss

Nightmares are not filled with monsters

Only regrets

They don't hide under beds

They sit at desks wishing for time

Life is a fickle thing

Fragile and flirtatious

"you only live once"

no, you live everyday and only die once

It is too precious to be spent

tainted by caution and fear

for time is always running away

and you are given so little

They say to follow your heart

But my heart is dancing in the sky and waves

She flies and she wanders

And doesn't want to follow the path they have paved

Yet still they ask me

waiting for my answer to fit

I cannot follow my heart

I have to follow their rules

So when they say

"What will you do?"

I can only think

What will I not?

With the time I am given

With the age that I am

With the money I have saved

With the knowledge I've learned and will

What can I not?

Often they are confused

Pause and rephrase

What will you do for your future?

Yet my answer remained unchanged

I will make the best of what I am given

I will follow my transient heart

Until she stops her booming rhythm

But this is met with scrunched eyebrows

A retort

A scold

A lecture

So I guess back to the drawing board

But how should I know how to answer

when we speak different languages

Our perspectives off kilter

Withering away behind screens to get ahead

Years lost filling out worksheets deemed important

An object indebting our race

As sullen systems suffocate our miracle

So it seems foolish to spend my life

Doomed and stumbling down a path

littered with traps to lose my wandering spirit

And oh so fleeting time

But still, now that I am "of age"

They ask with eyes open wide

Waiting for my answer to:

"What will you do?"