© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, August 11: Mike Perreault and Trésor Senga

By Heather McDougall
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tresor Senga and Mike Perreault
John T. Meader

This week’s guests are Mike Perreault, Director of the Maine Film Center, and Trésor Senga, CEO and Founder of the Mashiriki African Film Festival in Kigali, Rwanda. Recorded on site in Waterville, the conversation covers Mike’s and Trésor’s growing collaboration and the development of the New Rwandan Cinema Series, that debuted at the 27th Maine International Film Festival a few weeks ago.

More details about the New Rwandan Cinema Series and the full archives of the Maine International Film Festival at miff.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall