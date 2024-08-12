Sunday, August 11: Mike Perreault and Trésor Senga

This week’s guests are Mike Perreault, Director of the Maine Film Center, and Trésor Senga, CEO and Founder of the Mashiriki African Film Festival in Kigali, Rwanda. Recorded on site in Waterville, the conversation covers Mike’s and Trésor’s growing collaboration and the development of the New Rwandan Cinema Series, that debuted at the 27th Maine International Film Festival a few weeks ago.

More details about the New Rwandan Cinema Series and the full archives of the Maine International Film Festival at miff.org.