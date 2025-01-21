Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, January 19: Bangor Symphony Orchestra

By Heather McDougall
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Electric violist Martha Mooke and the BSO’s Artistic Director and Conductor, Lucas Richman

On January 26, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra will present a program centered on the theme of “Composers Honoring Composers”, with works by Mozart, Ravel, Ibert and their guest artist, Martha Mooke. Martha brings her electric viola and distinctive collaborative spirit to the Collins Center for the Arts stage in a performance of her work, Invisible Hands. Martha and the BSO’s Artistic Director and Conductor, Lucas Richman, join us for a conversation about improvisation, her role in the development of electric string instruments, her unique professional path, the upcoming concert program and its companion Lunch and Learn event along with some advice for young musicians hungry to break out of the silos that still persist in our musical communities.

A self-described “creative instigator”, Martha Mooke has forged a career with a most remarkable musical throughline, including collaborations with Iggy Pop, Barbra Streisand, David Bowie, Philip Glass, Lou Reed, Laurie Anderson and beatboxer, Razel. Honored by ASCAP, Meet the Composer and The MacDowell Artist Residency, she last year won a Grammy with her ensemble, the Scorchio Quartet for the album, So She Howls. She founded and leads the Multi-Style Strings Program at New Jersey City University.

Friday, January 24, 12:00 pm
Lunch & Learn: Mozart’s Jupiter
Versant Power Astronomy Center, Orono

Sunday, January 26, 3:00 pm
Masterworks III Concert: Mozart’s Jupiter
Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

Full event details and ticket information at bangorsymphony.org.

More about Martha Mooke at marthamooke.com.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall