Sunday, January 19: Bangor Symphony Orchestra

On January 26, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra will present a program centered on the theme of “Composers Honoring Composers”, with works by Mozart, Ravel, Ibert and their guest artist, Martha Mooke. Martha brings her electric viola and distinctive collaborative spirit to the Collins Center for the Arts stage in a performance of her work, Invisible Hands. Martha and the BSO’s Artistic Director and Conductor, Lucas Richman, join us for a conversation about improvisation, her role in the development of electric string instruments, her unique professional path, the upcoming concert program and its companion Lunch and Learn event along with some advice for young musicians hungry to break out of the silos that still persist in our musical communities.

A self-described “creative instigator”, Martha Mooke has forged a career with a most remarkable musical throughline, including collaborations with Iggy Pop, Barbra Streisand, David Bowie, Philip Glass, Lou Reed, Laurie Anderson and beatboxer, Razel. Honored by ASCAP, Meet the Composer and The MacDowell Artist Residency, she last year won a Grammy with her ensemble, the Scorchio Quartet for the album, So She Howls. She founded and leads the Multi-Style Strings Program at New Jersey City University.

