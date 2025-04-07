Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, April 6: Harold Stover

By Heather McDougall
Published April 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Harold Stover
Members of Renaissance Voices at a performance.

Portland-based a cappella ensemble, Renaissance Voices, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a gala concert on Sunday May 18 in Portland and a repeat performance on Saturday, June 28th on Peak’s Island.

Music Director Harold Stover joins us to tell us how this choir got its start in the unlikely place of England and developed into an ensemble with a rich tradition of premiering new works and programming women composers starting decades ago when it was far more challenging to do than today, given the barriers to access their work at that time. We also discuss the “Director’s Cut” program he has curated for the upcoming May and June concerts.

More about the choir at renaissancevoices.net.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall