Sunday, April 6: Harold Stover

Portland-based a cappella ensemble, Renaissance Voices, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a gala concert on Sunday May 18 in Portland and a repeat performance on Saturday, June 28th on Peak’s Island.

Music Director Harold Stover joins us to tell us how this choir got its start in the unlikely place of England and developed into an ensemble with a rich tradition of premiering new works and programming women composers starting decades ago when it was far more challenging to do than today, given the barriers to access their work at that time. We also discuss the “Director’s Cut” program he has curated for the upcoming May and June concerts.

More about the choir at renaissancevoices.net.