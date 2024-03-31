Sunday, March 31: Room to Breathe

A musical nod to the forthcoming eclipse - Classical Uprising presents an Oratorio Chorale program, Room to Breathe, with candlelit performances in Portland and Brunswick on April 6 and 7. Artistic Director Emily Isaacson chats with MPC Host Heather McDougall about quieting the noise of the modern world and tapping into the power of connection through light and sound. The concerts will feature music by Caroline Shaw, Nico Muhly, Howard Frazin, David Lang, Caleb Burhans, and Frank Ticheli.

Saturday, April 6, 3:00 pm – Williston-Immanuel United Church, Portland

Sunday, April 7, 3:00 pm – First Parish Church, Brunswick

More details at classicaluprising.org/upcoming-events.