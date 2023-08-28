© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Sports

Maine team that went to Little League World Series celebrated in Gray

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
1 of 2  — IMG_20230827_155442188_BURST000_COVER.jpg
2 of 2  — IMG_20230827_154700964.jpg

Maine's entry in the Little League World Series was celebrated Sunday in Gray.

The Gray-New Gloucester-Raymond Little League team didn't win either of its two national games in Pennsylvania, but it remains the New England regional champions for 2023.

That was more than good enough for Sean Hadlock of Gray. The World Series appearance “put a lot of smiles on our kid’s faces and their parents,” he said. “A lot to be proud for.”

The team was paraded into Gray's town center, escorted by fire trucks sounding their sirens, motorcyclists and others. Each player was introduced to the crowd gathered on a little league field.

They took a symbolic bat swing and ran around the bases, high-fiving people as they went.

Irwin Gratz
