Ace Flagg commits to University of Maine basketball program

Ace Flagg, twin brother of top NBA prospect Cooper Flagg, has announced his verbal commitment to play basketball for the University of Maine.

Matt MacKenzie, who says he has worked with both brothers as a private player development coach, believes Ace will have a real impact at Maine.

“I know that there's a lot of people in Maine that really want to rally behind the growing success of the University of Maine men's basketball team,” says MacKenzie. “I think adding somebody like Ace is really going to help them get to where they want to be sooner than later.”

MacKenzie also spoke to Ace’s skill on the court.

“I think that he brings a lot of value on both ends of the floor,” says MacKenzie. “He's somebody who I'm confident can make an impact for the University of Maine and in the America East from the day that he steps on the floor.”

Cooper Flagg is a star at Duke and anticipated by many to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.