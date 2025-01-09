The Hearts of Pine sign team's first Mainer

The Hearts of Pine, Portland's minor league soccer team, have signed Khalid Hersi, the team's first Mainer.

The former Lewiston High School midfielder made it to the 2019 state final his freshman year and joined the University of Southern Maine's men's soccer team in 2023.

The Hearts of Pine had an open tryout in December with 100 players, and Hersi "stood out as the MVP of tryout," according to a statement from the team. He was offered a contract five days later.

Hersi said in the same statement "It’s about representing Lewiston, my family, and everyone who dreams of making it from Maine."

The team signed Michel Poon-Angeron last month as its first addition to the roster.

The Hearts of Pine's inaugural season begins March 29.