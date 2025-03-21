Portland Hearts of Pine win inaugural game

More than 3,000 fans braved rainy conditions Thursday night to watch the inaugural match of Maine's new minor league soccer team. The Hearts of Pine prevailed. But the game was a win for Maine soccer fans who've been waiting for years.

Professional soccer made its Maine debut at Lewiston high school, as renovations to Portland's Fitzpatrick stadium — the Hearts of Pine home field — are still underway. Donald Thibodeau, co-chair of the Dirigo Union, the Hearts of Pine supporters' group, said the anticipation for this game has been building for years.

"It's a little surreal really, I don't know if its like real yet. I mean its been like six years, right, we've known about it, I've been following it. I'm just very excited and some would say, very jazzed, to be here," Thibodeau said.

In their inaugural match, the Hearts of Pine won 4-0 against the CD Faialense, a Massachusetts amateur team. The contest was part of the U.S. Open Cup, a tournament that pits 32 amateur teams against 32 professional clubs. Walter Varela scored the first goal in club history....on his 28th birthday.

"To be honest, guys were saying in the locker room I would get the first goal. I don't know if it's because of my birthday or anything like that. But that feeling is surreal and it means a lot," Varela said.

The Hearts of Pine won't make their official regular season debut in USL league one until next week when they play Florida's FC Naples. Their first home game at Fitzpatrick stadium is May 4. This first game was a welcome opportunity for the fans to see their team on the field almost a full month earlier than expected. Head coach Bobby Murphy said he was proud of how his players performed and was glad they could do it in front of a sellout crowd.

"To be a part of something that means something to so many people is so humbling to me and to the players. It is not lost on them. So, I hope it's just the start," Murphy said.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for 20 year old Khalid Hersi, the only Mainer on the team. The Lewiston native and Lewiston high school alum was cheered by supporters.

"From Maine, first one, he's from Lewiston, Khalid Hersi," the crowd chanted .

Fan Alicia Rea said Lewiston is a soccer city and she was glad the team made its debut there.

"I was really excited the debut was going to be in Lewiston cause we both love Lewiston so much and want to showcase it to people who might only go to Portland for a lot of the season games," Rea said.

With the win last night, the Hearts advance to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.