-
DURHAM, N.H. - University of New Hampshire scientists have discovered a previously undiagnosed parasite transmitted by ticks and a virus in the Canada…
-
Federal wildlife officials say the nation’s once-threatened population of Canada lynx is in recovery, and can be taken off the endangered species list.…
-
A federal judge in Bangor has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that state and federal wildlife officials were failing to protect the threatened Canada Lynx…
-
TOWNSHIP 14 RANGE 7, Maine - State and federal wildlife authorities are investigating the killings of a pair of rare Canada lynx in Maine.The Maine Warden…
-
Oral arguments begin Thursday in a federal lawsuit over protection of Maine’s threatened Canada lynx. Trappers and environmentalists say it could set a…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife officials have adopted new trapping regulations designed to protect the state's Canada lynx.The Maine Department of Inland…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Several animal conservation and welfare groups are joining in a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service on behalf of Canada…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's first five-year review of federally protected Canada lynx from Maine to Washington State is…
-
State wildlife officials have temporarily banned the use of lethal traps in parts of the state where Canadian lynx are common. Lynx are a threatened…
-
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) _ Wildlife advocates want a federal judge to force the government to move more quickly on a recovery plan for imperiled Canada lynx.…