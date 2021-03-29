Central Maine Power Company

-
Opponents of a 145-mile proposed transmission line through Western Maine are launching a second effort to let voters have a say on the project.Several…
-
In a devastating blow to opponents of Central Maine Power's controversial powerline proposal, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that a…
-
State regulators are fining Central Maine Power a half million dollars for sending out improper disconnection notices last winter.The notices implied that…
-
Canadian energy giant Hydro-Quebec says it will offer Maine a cut-rate deal on a slice of the electricity carried by a powerline that Central Maine Power…
-
More than 50 state lawmakers are calling on regulators to reject a proposal by Central Maine Power (CMP) that could allow it to charge ratepayers for…
-
Opponents of Central Maine Power's proposed powerline through the state's western woods are lining up to formally challenge the Department of…
-
The company that owns Central Maine Power (CMP) is suing the state of Maine in Cumberland County Superior Court. Avangrid Networks, Inc., is saying that a…
-
Central Maine Power shareholders, not ratepayers, are going to foot the $580,000 cost of an audit that found problems with the way the utility handled…
-
Staff at Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Friday afternoon released a draft permit for Central Maine Power’s controversial powerline…
-
Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would bar foreign nationals and certain foreign corporations from spending to influence ballot campaigns. It…