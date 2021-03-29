-
A Maine home health care worker told members of a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that recent Medicare reimbursement reductions have limited providers'…
For months, the debate over Question 1, which would set up a system to fund a network of home health care workers through a new income tax surcharge, has…
Opponents of a ballot question that would create a universal home care program in Maine are asking the initiative's supporters to sign a pledge for fair…
This fall, Maine voters will be asked to vote on a new tax for those with incomes over $128,000. Money from the tax is intended to pay for a variety of…
The progressive advocacy group the Maine People’s Alliance (MPA) has a filed petition with the Secretary of State to force consideration of a citizens’…