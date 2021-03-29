-
The Maine State Housing Authority has awarded nearly $4 million in federal tax credits to affordable housing projects in the state.The agency announced…
Maine State Housing Authority Report Shows That Affordable Housing Is A Problem Throughout The StateAffordable housing is a problem throughout Maine, according to a recently released report from the Maine State Housing Authority.Maine Housing Policy…
BATH, Maine - Housing authorities around the state of Maine are receiving more than $1 million in federal money to preserve affordable housing and…
Gov. Paul LePage's nominee to lead the Maine State Housing Authority has failed to clear the Maine Senate.George Gervais is the governor's economic…
Democrats on the Legislature's labor committee have voted to block Gov. Paul LePage's nominee to lead the Maine State Housing Authority.All seven…
Two housing authorities in Maine will receive more than $450,000 from the federal government to improve opportunities for residents.Republican Sen. Susan…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Republican lawmaker's bill would direct half a million dollars in state funds to treat contaminated private drinking water wells.Sen.…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine State Housing Authority has received a $3 million grant from the National Housing Trust fund and is seeking comments on how the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine State Housing Authority is offering low interest rates and help in meeting down payment requirements for first-time buyers this…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Paul LePage will meet with Maine State Housing Authority officials about the fate of bonds for senior housing projects.Voters…