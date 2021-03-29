-
Court Hears Arguments In Whether To Grant Retrial For Mother In Death Of 10-Year-Old Marissa KennedyThe Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in Sharon Kennedy’s bid for a new trial after being convicted of murder in the abuse…
Attorneys for Sharon Kennedy will argue before Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court next week that she deserves a retrial in the abuse death of her 10-year-old…
It has been two years since the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, but the state still has too few caseworkers to keep pace with the volume of child…
Sharon Kennedy was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Friday for the murder of her daughter — in a case that helped lead to an overhaul of the state's…
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A woman convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a high-profile case that prompted changes to the state’s child protection…
After eight days of testimony, a jury in Waldo County Superior Courty found Sharon Carrillo guilty Wednesday of depraved indifference murder in the abuse…
Today is the second day in the trial of Sharon Carrillo, who’s charged with depraved indifference murder for the abuse death of her 10-year-old daughter,…
Opening statements in the trial of Sharon Carrillo were delivered Friday in Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast. Carrillo is the mother charged with…
The trial of Sharon Carrillo begins Friday in Waldo County Superior Court. Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder for the abuse death of…
BELFAST, Maine - A judge is requiring the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to release more than 1,000 pages of records pertaining to a…