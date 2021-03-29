-
VINALHAVEN, Maine - Maine drug agents say they have arrested three people in connection with the discovery of an alleged methamphetamine manufacturing lab…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine drug officials are confronting a startling rise in the number of methamphetamine labs across the state. Maine Drug Enforcement…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - A Lewiston couple is facing drug trafficking charges after Maine drug agents found the makings of a methamphetamine lab Monday inside…
-
MERRILL, Maine (AP) _ A man has been found and arrested nearly a week since police found a meth lab inside his house in the town of Merrill, Maine. Police…
-
MERRILL, Maine (AP) _ Maine agents have responded to a suspected methamphetamine lab near Houlton. The Maine Department of Public Safety says that the…