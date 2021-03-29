-
By Alanna Durkin, The Associated Press AUGUSTA, Maine - Mike Michaud is mulling over his next move after a bruising bid for Maine governor and the end of…
-
Democratic Congressman Mike Michaud leaves office next month after a dozen years in Washington - the consequence of his unsuccessful run for governor in…
-
In his quest for the Blaine House, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Michaud has touted his willingness to reach across partisan lines to get things done. He did…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Party Chairman Rick Bennett is criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mike Michaud over Michaud's attacks on tax cuts…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Party Chairman Rick Bennett, in an email to MPBN News, says the headline on a party news release attacking Democratic…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Gubernatorial candidate Mike Michaud says he will debate independent Eliot Cutler one-on-one if Gov. Paul LePage refuses to…
-
ORONO, Maine (AP) _ First lady Michelle Obama is coming to Maine to campaign for Democrat Mike Michaud in the governor's race.The Michaud campaign said…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Just when you thought the race for governor might return its focus back to the issues, a flap being spread on social media has exploded…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Republicans are criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mike Michaud for an independent video featuring a rap song that…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Mike Michaud says Mainers must oppose Gov. Paul LePage's efforts to balance the state budget by siphoning off funding from a program…