The largest private employer in Maine plans to add paid parental leave to its list of benefits for employees.The Portland Press Herald reports MaineHealth…
Roughly 200,000 Maine workers who do not currently receive paid sick leave could soon earn paid time off for any reason if a newly amended bill becomes…
A bill mandating employers to provide paid parental leave will get a public hearing Friday alongside House Speaker Sara Gideon's more comprehensive LD…
Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat, has introduced a bill that would create a universal paid family and medical leave program in Maine.Under the…
In President Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night, he emphasized the need to invest in the workforce:"....and let's support working families by…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Two lawmakers are behind bills calling for paid family leave.Independent Rep. Owen Casas's conceptual bill would require employers to…