Gov. Mills signs Maine budget that creates a new paid family and medical leave program

Gov. Janet Mills has signed a budget bill that makes substantial additional investments in housing programs, child care and a new paid family and medical leave program.

The budget contains $70 million to encourage the development of affordable housing as well as $12 million for emergency shelters and transitional housing for people facing homelessness. The budget also doubles the wage stipend paid by the state for child care workers, increasing it to $400 a month. And it makes more families eligible for financial assistance for child care.

"From establishing a paid family and medical leave program, to strengthening education, housing, child care, workforce and delivering tax relief for seniors, this budget makes transformative investments in Maine people," Mills said.

The budget bill passed the Legislature largely along partisan lines last week. But Republicans were able to negotiate a $5,000 increase in the tax exemption on pension income.

