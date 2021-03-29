Rural broadband

-
BANGOR, Maine - Senators from Maine and West Virginia are calling on the Federal Communications Commission to improve access to mobile broadband hotspots…
The Maine Legislature is considering an investment of $15 million in broadband internet in underserved parts of the state.The proposal from Democratic…
Governor-elect Janet Mills joined members of the business community and Portland city officials Thursday to celebrate the launch of high-speed internet to…
The Microsoft Corporation is launching a new effort to improve internet access to rural households, and Maine will benefit with a pilot project that taps…