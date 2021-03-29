-
SAN DIEGO - The U.S. Navy's most technologically advanced destroyer has arrived at its homeport of San Diego after a nearly four-month transit that…
The USS Zumwalt has resumed its journey to its new home port of San Diego. The Bath Iron Works-built ship was headed that way last month when it broke…
The USS Zumwalt, built at Bath Iron Works, has broken down in the Panama Canal.In a statement, the Navy says the first-of-its-kind ship is remaining in…
At $800,000 a shell, the ammunition for the new cannon on the Bath-built USS Zumwalt is just unaffordable, but one of the reasons for building the ship is…
BATH, Maine (AP) _ The Navy's newest destroyer has benefited from an old salt. Eighty-year-old Captain Earl Walker extended his contract at Bath Iron…
BATH, Maine (AP) _ The U.S. Navy is ready to take ownership of its largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyer. Capt. James Kirk, the ship's…
By David Sharp, The Associated PressBATH, Maine - The nation's largest and most expensive destroyer is headed out to sea for final builder trials before…
BATH, Maine — The complexity of the stealthy Zumwalt destroyer will delay delivery of the first two ships.The Navy says delivery of the Zumwalt,…
A couple of weeks ago, the world's most advanced warship, the USS Zumwalt, formally hit the water at a christening ceremony at Bath Iron Works. The…