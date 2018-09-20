Kavanaugh Opponents Picket Sen. Susan Collins' Bangor Office: 'I Am So Furious At Our Senator'

The 55 or so people who assembled outside Sen. Susan Collins' Bangor office Thursday pulled no punches, as they condemned what they view as the senator's failure to support a survivor of sexual assault.

The now familar chant of "No-No Kavan-NO" morphed into something a little different: "Bye, bye Collins!...Bye, bye Collins."

When Christine Blasey Ford came forward with allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her in early 1980s, Collins should have believed her and supported her, said protestor Gail Foss.

"I am sorry you are being victimized!" she said of Ford. "And I am so furious at our senator! I miss rational Republicans!"

Foss called Kavanaugh a "sexual predator" and said that government was being taken over by "sociopathic weirdos."

Others, like Melissa Berky, called Collins' reaction to Ford's allegations disappointing for survivors of sexual assault. She said the senator has done nothing to ensure a thorough vetting of a candidate who will sit for life.

"I'm very angry with Senator Collins because she's standing on very much supporting the Republican timeline, that there needs to be a vote immediately," Berky said.

Collins said this week that Ford and Kavanaugh should both testify under oath. And she has questioned the "11th hour" emergence of the information, which she says has done a disservice to both Kavanaugh and his accuser. Collins says the allegations are very serious and need to be heard in committee.

Collins' critics say she's treating Ford like she's "on trial."

The protest was organized by the Mabel Wadsworth Center and Maine Women's Lobby.