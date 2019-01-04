LePage Pardon Went Against Clemency Board, Details Secret

Maine officials say they can't release information about individuals pardoned by former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who pardoned a former lawmaker against a clemency board's recommendation.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap's spokeswoman Kristen Muszynski said Thursday state law says information about a person's pardon is confidential.

LePage recently pardoned a former GOP state lawmaker for a 35-year-old, felony-level drug trafficking conviction. The Portland Press Herald reports LePage's pardon went against the clemency board's recommendation.

The former lawmaker, Jeff Pierce, declined comment to The Associated Press but said he's tired of "this witch hunt."

Dunlap's office said LePage issued 236 pardons to 115 people.

Former Democratic Gov. John Baldacci issued 218 pardons to 141 people. Former independent Gov. Angus King, now a U.S. senator, issued 154 pardons to 100 people.