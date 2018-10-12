Sex Discrimination Complaint Against Moody Resurfaces Less Than A Month Before Election Day

This story will be updated.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody is defending himself and his company, Moody Collision Centers, after a 12-year-old sex discrimination claim filed by a former employee resurfaced on Friday in a New York Times story.

The allegations were formalized in a 2006 sex discrimination complaint to the Maine Human Rights Commission.

The accusations resurfaced less than a month before Election Day and threaten to darken Moody's prevailing campaign narrative that he was raised by a single mother, overcame a difficult childhood and went on to become a successful businessman.

Jill Hayward, who worked for Moody’s company for about three years, filed the discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Commission. She withdrew the complaint six months later after entering a settlement agreement with Moody’s Collision Centers, Inc., the chain of auto body repair shops that Moody founded as a teenager.

But Hayward renewed her allegations against Moody in a story published Friday by the New York Times. Hayward, who had previously not responded to requests by Maine press to tell her story, told the Times that Moody visited her apartment in November 2005 while she was on maternity leave. She said Moody then told her that she could no longer work for him because of her duties as a mother.

“My heart was in my throat or at my feet, and I’m looking at him like, ‘You’re kidding,’” she told the Times.

The Times report adds details to allegations made in Hayward’s complaint to the Human Rights Commission.

“Jill, I know you gave me 210 percent of yourself, but you won’t be able to do the job now that you have [your son],” Moody said, according to the complaint.

Moody’s campaign characterized the Times story as a hit piece designed to torpedo his bid for governor. The Maine Republican Party joined the pushback effort, labeling the report as a “desperate smear.”

“Let me just say this, and in the strongest way possible, I have always treated every coworker, employee with dignity and respect, always,” Moody said in a prepared press statement Friday morning. “It is just outrageous to even suggest my business does not have opportunities for women.”

Moody was expected to speak to the media at a news conference scheduled later Friday afternoon.

The Times interviewed Moody for its story. However, the Gorham native declined to answer specific questions about Hayward’s allegations, including that he visited her apartment to terminate her employment. Instead, Moody has repeatedly said he cannot discuss what happened under the terms of the settlement agreement.

Brent Littlefield, Moody’s political consultant, also cited the settlement agreement when interviewed by Maine Public on Friday.

Moody's Collision Centers employs 200 workers, and Littlefield noted that the staff includes 25 women, with six in leadership positions. Among them, Littlefield said 18 women have children, and four were pregnant and gave birth while employed or are pregnant today.

Maine Public has asked Moody’s campaign to provide a copy of the settlement agreement. Moody has said that he was advised by his insurance company to settle the complaint rather than contest it. The settlement was reached about six months after Hayward filed her complaint with the Human Rights Commission in May of 2006.

Moody was required to respond to the complaint within 30 days, but his attorney requested an extension in late June. Moody’s attorney then notified the commission that it was attempting to reach a settlement agreement, an outcome often encouraged by commission compliance officers to preempt a ruling by the full commission.

On Friday, Moody’s campaign responded to Hayward’s interview in the Times by releasing videos and written statements from women employed by Moody’s Collision Centers.

Debbie Gale, who has worked with Moody for 20 years, said the allegations are ridiculous.

“It’s crazy, it’s not who Shawn is as a person.” Gale said in a statement, “It’s not true...women are respected here, men are respected here. If someone is no longer here it is because they have not done their job.”

Moody, citing the settlement agreement, has declined to provide his reason for firing Hayward.

Hayward told the Times that she was paid $20,000 for signing the agreement and terminating the discrimination complaint against Moody. She did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Hayward’s complaint is the only one filed with the Maine Human Rights Commission involving Moody or his company, according to commission records.

Nonetheless, the allegations could be damaging to Moody’s campaign. The most recent polls show that the Republican is in a tight race with Democrat Janet Mills, while two independent candidates, Terry Hayes and Alan Caron, have struggled to gain momentum.

Mills is attempting to become Maine’s first woman elected governor. She is also attempting to harness women voters disenchanted by the election of President Donald Trump and empowered by the #metoo movement.

Mills’s campaign did not comment on the Times story on Friday. Neither did Caron nor Hayes.

Speaking to reporters at his Gorham company headquarters Friday afternoon, Moody said no one in his company has ever been let go for anything other than for performance-related issues. Moody says he is unable to discuss the allegation in detail because of a non-disclosure agreement reached as part of the $20,000 settlement.